Yangon (Myanmar) : Myanmar junta jails former UK envoy for one year. This has been told by diplomatic source on Friday. Myanmar’s military junta had arrested a former UK to the country for violating the country’s immigration laws. A day before the UK government announced a new round of sanctions on the coup government.

As per the report from Myanmar Now, Vicky Bowman, who had served as UK’s envoy between 2002-2006 and now heads a business advisory group, was arrested on August 24 in Yangon along with her Burmese husband Htein Lin. (AFP)

Further details awaited