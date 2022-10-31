Washington DC: Days after taking over the social media platform Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has now hinted at bringing the video platform Vine back. In a poll on Twitter, the Chief Twit asked the netizens what they think about bringing back Vine.

The Vine app, used for creating short videos, was shut down in 2016. Before that, Twitter had bought it in 2012. The application had helped a number of internet gain instant fame, thereby facilitating opportunities for them. However, in 4 years, due to some compensation issues raised by the users, Twitter decided to discontinue investing in the app. Later that year, company ByteDance Ltd. acquired Musical.ly, which further was revamped into its own short-video service TikTok.

Posing a simple question in the Twitter poll on Monday, the Twitter Chief asked "Bring back Vine?" The poll received a considerable response from the netizens. More than a lakh people have responded to the poll with the majority siding in favor of bringing back the app. Some netizens, responding to the tweet also asked if the app will turn out better than the existing TikTok, to which Musk further sought suggestions on how it can be made better than TikTok.

This is not the first time that Musk is running a poll on Twitter asking the users to chip in their opinions on a supposedly important business decision. He had once run a poll asking netizens if he should sell 10% stakes in his brainchild company Tesla and whether Twitter should include an edit button, which he plans on incorporating in the new, subscription version of the social media app.