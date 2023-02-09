Jakarta (Indonesia): At least four people were killed after a 5.1 magnitude quake shook the capital of Papua province in Indonesia on Thursday. The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm local time on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

Talking about the incident, Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a press release that a cafe collapsed and fell into the sea, resulting in the death of four persons. "The four victims had been to a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse," said Asep said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.

Unverified footage on social media showed a harbourside building had collapsed into the sea and light damage to a mall and hospital in the city. Residents in Jayapura said people scrambled for safety, running from houses and shops when the quake struck, according to Jakarta Post.