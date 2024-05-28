Drishyam Style Murder: Astrologer Kills Lover's Husband, Buries It In His Office

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh): Kotwali police, in a case similar to the plot of the Nishikant Kamat-directed blockbuster Drishyam (2015), has arrested an astrologer for allegedly killing his lover's husband and hiding the body in his office.

Police said 41-year-old Yupesh Chandrakar, a resident of Birkoni, reportedly went missing since December 14, 2023 was found buried in the office of his wife, Jyoti Chandrakar's lover, Mukund Tripathi.

Chandrakar's family members filed a complaint after which the Kotwali Police detained Tripathi on grounds of planning and plotting the murder that was committed on May 27. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to burying the body by digging a five-feet deep pit in his office in the Lohani Building.

Police reached Lalwani Gali after the confession of the accused, dug the ground and recovered the body that was 40 per cent decomposed. Police formed a Panchnama who inspected the body in front of the magistrate and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem. Tripathi also said that after the murder, he had kept the body in the car initially and later moved it to his office.

Manish Chandrakar, the brother of the deceased said he had no idea how the accused was related to his brother. "I am hearing his name for the first time," Manish commented.

Police state that Tripathi, who worked as an astrologer lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim and had a rented office in Lohani Building. The deceased, a part-time farmer came with his wife who was a teacher came from Birkoni to Mahasamund in November 2023 and started living in Clubpara.

Police suspect that an ongoing dispute between Chandrakar and Tripathi could be the motif behind the murder. It seems to be a Prima facie case of murder due to an extra marital affair, police suspected. Interrogation of the accused is underway and we will soon get to the roots of the matter, said Monica Shyam, TI in-charge, Kotwali.