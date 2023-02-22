German ambassador Ackermann said India buying Russian oil is none of our business

New Delhi: German Ambassador to India, Dr. Philipp Ackermann, on Wednesday said that India's decision to buy oil from Russia was entirely its government's prerogative and none of Germany's concern. Ackermann was responding to questions here during a press conference regarding the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India on February 25 and 26.

"India buying oil from Russia is none of our business basically. That's something which the Indian Government decides and as you get it at a very low price, I cannot blame any government who buys it," Ackermann said. He also mentioned that while India could be an appropriate candidate to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict at some stage, it is not currently the right time.

Ackermann emphasized that India has very skilled diplomacy, and if they want to step up, they will have to find a suitable moment to do so. He added that he doesn't think the time is right now, given what Putin said on Tuesday in his state-of-the-nation speech in which he seemed more hawkish than ever even going to the extent of suspending the Russian nuclear treaty with the US. Putin did not mention the words "negotiation" or "peace" during his speech at Russia's Federal Assembly.

Ackermann also mentioned that Germany will continue to help Ukraine defend its territory and that it is essential to sustain the international order. He stated that Germany's position on Crimea is clear and that it is an integral part of Ukraine. Regarding Scholz's visit, Ackermann said that the German Chancellor will also visit Bengaluru besides Delhi. He mentioned that the Ukraine crisis would be discussed during Scholz's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the focus would be on strengthening business ties.

Ackermann expressed that Russia and Ukraine are high on the agenda for the meeting between Scholz and Modi, and the Indo-Pacific would also be discussed during the talks. He highlighted that there are around 30 CEOs in the German delegation and that there are many business opportunities in India as it is a growing economy.

