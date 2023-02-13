Fayzabad [Afghanistan]: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.

Earlier on January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). (ANI)

Also read: Earthquake death toll across Turkey-Syria crosses 34,000