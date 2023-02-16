Manila (Phillipines) : An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 rocked the Philippines on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The institute said the quake, which occurred at 2:10 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 10 km, about 11 km southwest of Batuan town in Masbate province on the main island of Luzon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake was also felt in several areas in Luzon and central Philippines, including Legazpi City in Albay province, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Negros Occidental, and Southern Leyte, the institute said. There are no reports of damage or casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 16.2 kilometers (10 miles) below the surface about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from Dolores on Luzon island. The US Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued. The quake was felt across a wide area of northern Luzon, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it did not expect any major damage.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In July, 2022 a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

In December 2020 an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck . "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 25-12-2020, 05:13:43 IST, Lat: 13.85 and Long: 120.59, Depth: 123 Km, Location: 93km SSW of Manila, Philippines. (IANS)