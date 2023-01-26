Hyderabad: People, who are trying to be fit, have to work hard to maintain a lean and healthy body. But in the process, they have to sacrifice their cravings and consume a balanced diet and stick to a fitness regimen to maintain their bodies as they age. But they cannot reverse their age. Surprisingly, a middle-aged software developer has been working on reversing his age. Bryan Johnson, an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur, claimed to have reduced his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through the project 'Blueprint'. Johnson claimed of having the organs and health of an 18-year-old through his project.

Johnson has a team of 30 doctors and medical experts, who monitor his body functions, and are working to help reverse the aging process in each of Johnson's organs, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Bryan, CEO of KernelCo, wants to have the body of an 18-year-old, and this year he is on track and wanted to spend $2 million to achieve the feat.

Also read: The 80/20 Rule for your 2023 weight loss resolution

KernelCo is a technology company that creates brain-machine interfaces. It is a privately held company and was founded in 2016. The news outlet reported that following the project, Johnson follows a strictly regimented routine and abides by a vegan diet. He exercises for an hour, consumes 1,977 calories per day and goes to bed at the same time every night.

He starts his morning at 5 am with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. The team of doctors measures and monitors Johnsonthroughoutnd vitals throughout the day. MRIs, ultrasounds and other medical tests are conducted regularly, while heart rate, body fat and blood glucose level are measured daily.

The report quoted that Johnson said, "What I do may sound extreme, but I'm trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable." Johnson's medical team is headed by Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old physician. Zolman said, "There is no person in the world, who is 45 chronologically, but 35 in every organ," the report quoted.