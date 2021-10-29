Geneva: The director-general of the World Health Organization said Thursday the coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" as reported cases and deaths are on the rise.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the only way to beat the virus was by global cooperation.

"The pandemic persists in large part because inequitable access to tools persists," he said, urging a fairer distribution of vaccines.

Low-income countries have 9 per cent of the world's population but account for only 0.5 per cent of all vaccines administered globally, according to the WHO.

WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said she hoped the leaders of G-20 nations, meeting in Rome this weekend, would prioritise vaccine supplies for the countries that need them most.

AP