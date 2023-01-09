Mumbai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to meet her brother Sajid Khan and celebrate her birthday, which is on January 9. During 'family week', the contestants will get to meet their family members.

After loads of fights, the Bigg Boss 16 house witnessed emotional moments with the entry of contestants' family members in the show for a short time. Farah, too, entered the house to meet her brother Sajid, who has been locked inside the house ever since the 16th season started.

In a video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday evening, Farah is seen giving a tight hug to Sajid. She even cried while meeting him. Farah extended her best wishes to Sajid and said, "mummy is so proud of you." She went inside the house with lots of food for the contestants, which included Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao, and a burger for Abdu Rozik.

Farah complimented each of the housemates and said Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the Deepika Padukone of Bigg Boss 16 house. She also told Sumbul that the same way Sajid irritates her, he does it with his sisters too and he considers her as his sister.

She said that now she has three more brothers and they are Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. Farah also promised contestants to throw a party after the show for them. The Main Hoon Na director also questioned Soundarya about her relationship with Gautam Singh Vig.

Farah is known for directing a number of films including Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, among others. As a choreographer, she worked in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Dilawale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Housefull 4, and many more.

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1, 2022. The grand finale of the reality show is likely to place in February 2023 after it got an extension.