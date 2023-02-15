Hyderabad: Valentine's Day is over but the spirit of the season of love is still in the air. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who had to spend his Valentine's Day away from his loved ones in Delhi, shared a beautiful message for his wife Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha Kapoor during an event in the national capital.

On Tuesday, Ranbir was busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Delhi. To promote Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the makers organized a concert at Galgotias University. Kapoor marked his presence at the promotional event with music composer Pritam.

The actor stole the show with his sheer presence and enthralled the audience at the event with his dance moves. In viral videos from the promotional event, Ranbir is seen nailing Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar dance steps. Not only that, he also crooned a few lines from Brahmastra song Kesariya at the event.

WATCH | Neetu Kapoor on how her granddaughter looks and health of Alia Bhatt

Wishing the young audience happy Valentine's Day, Ranbir also shared a beautiful message for his wife and daughter. The actor said that he would like to wish his "two loves" -- Alia and Raha on Valentine's Day. The actor also said that he loves his "girls" and misses them as he celebrates the festival of love away from his loves. Ranbir's message for Alia and Raha floored fans who are drooling over the video on Twitter.

Ranbir was seen flaunting a full-grown beard during the promotions while his look in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is that of a clean-shaven chocolate boy. RK's bearded look is from his upcoming crime drama Animal. He looked dapper in an all-black look which he amped up with a pair of red-tinted shades. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theaters on March 8, Kapoor's Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be unleashed in August.