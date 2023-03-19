Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to put up impressive box office numbers. The film helmed by Luv Ranjan marks Ranbir's return to the rom-com genre in which he is loved the most. In eleven days of its release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has joined the Rs 100 crore club.

The domestic box office of Ranbir and Shraddha's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Rs100 crore nett, shared trade analyst Joginder Tuteja on Twitter. Interestingly, TJMM is both the leading actors' sixth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Talking about TJMM's worldwide box office, the film has amassed Rs 122 crore.

When the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped a month ago, it garnered a mixed response. While a few were of the opinion that the film is a decade late while others were eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha's fresh pairing for the first time. The box office numbers of TJMM, however, proved the naysayers wrong.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor flaunts chiseled abs in viral shirtless pictures shared by trainer

It is worth noting that TJMM makers chalked out a promotional strategy for the film which was carried out separately by Ranbir and Shraddha. The makers did not want the leading actors to be seen together before the audience get to see their chemistry on screen. TJMM leading pairs' solo promotions also left tongues wagging as rumours were rife that RK's wife Alia Bhatt stopped him from promoting the film with Shraddha. The rumours, however, were refuted by Ranbir.