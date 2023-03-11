Hyderabad: Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was released on March 8, and registered the highest opening for a rom-com film in the country. In the movie, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a novel pairing, Ranbir appeared in a ripped avatar and went shirtless to show off his six-pack abs in several scenes. The actor's fitness trainer Shivoham has now opened up about how the actor underwent a grueling training session to get that look.

Taking to Instagram, Ranbir's fitness trainer posted two shirtless images of the actor looking ripped. In the caption, Shivoham praised the actor for having incredible discipline and dedication to acquire the look. Shivoham stated that Ranbir's look is a real illustration of a dedicated, disciplined lifestyle. He said since it's a team effort, it's impossible to participate halfheartedly and have such great outcomes. The number one reason to reach goals and stand out from the competition is the desire to wake up and do what is necessary, he said.

The fitness trainer also lauded Ranbir for managing his personal and professional lives. In November last year, the actor and his wife Alia Bhatt welcomed a daughter, Raha. Shivoham went on to say that he's proud of the actor for balancing both his personal and professional life with ease. He said all those things cannot be learned from reading books, but they are rather beliefs that are ingrained in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep, he said.

On its first day in India, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar generated revenue of Rs. 15.73 crore net. Ranbir's upcoming movie is Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed Animal. The movie, which will be released later this year, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.