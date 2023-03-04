Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her impeccable style sense. The actor hardly fails to impress fashion police with her sartorial choices and with her latest look, she did it no differently. On Saturday, Tamannaah visited Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh for a promotional event for which she opted for a beautiful kalamkari saree.

Tamannaah took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her latest look. In the pictures, Ms. Bhatia is seen donning a hand-woven zari butti saree in mist rose colour. Designed by Archana Jaju, the saree features animal forest deisgn. Tamannaah opted for this beautiful saree as she attended an event for a jewellery brand. The six yards of grace adorned by Tamannaah comes with a price tag of Rs 1,18,999.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Archana Jaju saree

Her least traditional look is well put together by ace stylist Shaleena Nathani who is Deepika Padukone's frequent collaborator. The actor accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece matching earrings and bangles. She left her lustrous locks open and went with dewy makeup while a small red bindi round off her saree look on a perfect note.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B alongside actor Riteish Deshmukh. Coming up next for Tamannaah is superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer. The actor has two more digital projects lined up. While she will be seen in Prime Video's Jee Karda, her part in Netflix's Lust Stories 2 is highly anticipated for it will mark her debut collaboration with rumoured boyfriend and acclaimed actor Vijay Varma. The rumoured lovebirds will headline Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2.