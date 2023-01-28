Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas are known for doling out couple goals. From PDA-filled moments on red carpets to doing Diwali pooja together to celebrating Christmas with much fervor, the couple celebrates each other's roots. More than that, the duo seemingly values the presence of each other in their lives and Priyanka's latest revelation about the meaning behind her and Nick's matching tattoo will leave her fans drooling.

In her latest interview with an international magazine, Priyanka spoke about her tattoos. The actor revealed that she and Nick have got themselves matching tattoos. Showing her body arts, including one of her late father's handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints.

Priyanka explained the special meaning behind the design behind her ear, which is the same as an inking her husband has elsewhere on his body. "I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one," she said.

In the video, PeeCee is seen heaping praise on her husband Nick who she married in December 2018, five months after they got engaged - for being a "super thoughtful" partner who has encouraged her to take life more slowly. Despite the huge age gap, Nick and Priyanka seemingly define a perfect couple.

Talking about Nick, Priyanka said: "My husband is super thoughtful. When he's around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he's not."

Priyanka, who has 12-month-old daughter Malti with Nick, recently gushed about the wiseness of her spouse. She said: "He's a wise man beyond his years... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me which will in the US on February 10, 2023. She also has Russo brother's science fiction series Citadel ready for release. The actor is said to be collaborating with Farhan Akhtar for his directorial venture titles Jee Le Zaraa. Billed as road trip drama, the film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.