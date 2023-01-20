Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): The golden city of Jaisalmer has been a topic of discussion in recent times due to a lot of celebrity weddings being hosted in the palaces of the city. After the wedding of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, the Internet is stormed by rumours of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot in Rajasthan in a palace wedding.

According to sources, the Bollywood couple has chosen the Suryagarh hotel of Jaisalmer as their wedding destination. There is no official confirmation from the Bollywood stars as well as the hotel yet. The pre-wedding functions of the Star couple will be held on February 4th and 5th, which will include Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet, while the nuptials will take place on February 6th, sources reported.

So far, the Bollywood stars have given no clue regarding their wedding and prefer to stay tight-lipped on the matter during public appearances. The lovebirds have been in a relationship for the past four years and appeared together onscreen for the biopic of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra titled 'Shershaah'.

On the work front, Kiara had a golden run at the box office in 2022 with back-to-back hits 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' and 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. Her OTT release, 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar was trending on Disney+Hotstar. Kiara will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and with the 'RRR' star Ram Charan in the upcoming Shankar directorial.

Meanwhile, Sidharth starrer 'Mission Majnu' was released on Netflix on January 20th, in which he will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna. Following this, he has 'Yodha' backed by Karan Johar. The actor will mark his debut in the web series format with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'.