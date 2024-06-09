T20 World Cup 2024 | Definitely looking at Mohammed Amir vs Rohit matchup, says Yuvraj Singh

Hyderabad: The much anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has stated that he would be keeping a keen eye on the matchup between Mohammed Amir and Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Rohit has struggled as the left-arm pacer from Pakistan and has been dismissed by him on three occasions of eight meetings between them. In ODIs, Rohit has an average of 43 and a strike rate of 60 against Amir. In T20Is, Amir has dismissed Rohit twice from seven deliveries and has conceded just one run.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, Yuvraj said that he would be looking forward to the matchup between Mohammed Amir and Rohit Sharma.

“I think we’re all moved by the emotion of the India-Pakistan game because we have a lot of history. Pakistan have got some really fiery bowlers. I think we got a stronger batting side. I’m looking at Mohammed Amir vs Rohit because he likes to get the ball full and then Shaheen Afridi against Virat,” Yuvraj said in a video released by the ICC.

“I think these are going to be some big matchups. But, at the end of the day, you have to use your mind. You have to play according to the situation and I feel the team which plays according to the situation and keeps the emotion back will definitely win this game.”

Shaheen Afridi has troubled Virat Kohli by dismissing him thrice in the five matches between both the players. However, Kohli boasts a good record against Shaheen with an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 154.5.

Considering that the Indian batters usually struggle against the left-arm seamers according to historical data, the Indian batters might find it difficult while facing the Pakistan bowling attack.