Three Gujarati Pedestrians Run Over by Truck at Telangana's Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy (Telangana) : An accident took place when three people belonging to Gujarat walking on the national highway were hit by a truck, leading to their death. As per the police sources, the three pilgrims hailing from the state of Gujarat are going on a trek.

The group of walkers took rest at the Rangapuram government school in the Pebberu mandal of Wanaparthy district at night and then they started walking again on the national highway in the early morning.

After they walked some distance from the village, they were hit from behind by a DCM vehicle that was going from Hyderabad towards Kurnool. Two of the pedestrians died on the spot in this accident. Another walker was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital. The DCM vehicle overturned after hitting the pedestrians.

The local police rushed to the spot on receiving the information. They registered a case. The DCM driver, who was allegedly responsible for the deaths in the accident, was arrested. The police said that the details of the three deceased persons are yet to be known. The exact reason for the accident is being investigated. Full details of the case will be known after the arrested truck driver is questioned, police sources said.