Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his official Instagram account to wish his fans on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Ditching an extravagant or dramatic picture, the actor kept it casual with a chilling picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor shared a low-angle picture of himself. He kept a low profile with no extravagant pops to add unnecessary elements. The actor was seen wearing a grey-coloured t-shirt with a brown coloured hat. Sharing the picture, the 57-year-old actor wrote: "Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi …"

As soon as the actor dropped his picture online, his fans went berserk with excitement and flooded the comment section. A user, reacting to the picture, commented, "Happy Holi Salman Sir." Another one wrote: "MEGASTAR." "No One can look as good as you Bhaijaan .. Happy Holi," wrote another. With three heart emojis, a fan of Salman commented: "Love you Bhai.."

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently filming his upcoming action thriller 'Tiger 3'. The third installment of the Tiger franchise, 'Tiger 3' is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif star in the lead roles in the upcoming action film. Apart from that, Salman will be seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' in which he will co-star with Pooja Hegde. The makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' recently released the film's second song, 'Billi Billi,' to rave reviews from fans. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on Eid 2023.

