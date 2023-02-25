Hyderabad: As 'RRR' won three awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, including 'Best International Film', Director SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the award with joy and pride.

Accompanying SS Rajamouli to the stage, Ram Charan, one of the leads in the film said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA!"

Dedicating the award to Indian filmmakers, SS Rajamouli said, "Aaah! The best International film...again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind!"

Before bagging the 'Best International Film' award, 'RRR' won three awards at HCA - 'Best Action Film', 'Best Stunts', and 'Best Original Song'. With the victory, fans' are now hoping for an Oscar. The 'RRR' team is currently in Los Angeles, where they will attend the Oscars on March 12. The 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for an Academy Award in the 'Original Song' category.

The film RRR, short for Rise Roar Revolt, is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles. The film grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. (With agency inputs)

