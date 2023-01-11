Hyderabad: Actor Rakhi Sawant reportedly tied the knot with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Rakhi and Adil are usually very media-friendly couples and often oblige paparazzi with their PDA moments. The duo, however, kept their wedding plans under wraps. If viral pictures of Rakhi and Adil are anything to go by, the couple seemingly had an intimate wedding.

Rakhi and Adil reportedly had a court marriage and their first pictures post-wedding have taken social media by storm. In the viral pictures, Rakhi and Adil were seen wearing garlands around their necks. The pictures are from their nikah ceremony which as seen on the marriage certificate was held on May 5, 2022. In another picture, Rakhi and Adil were seen signing their marriage papers.

Earlier, Rakhi was said to have tied the knot with Ritesh, who chose to hide his surname. The Bigg Boss star last February announced separation from Ritesh. She broke the separation news on Valentine's day. Rakhi introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15. This is Rakhi's second marriage if her wedding with Ritesh, as assumed by many, was not a sham.

READ | Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra file cases against each other for using 'objectionable language'

Rakhi, who is known for her outlandish sartorial choices, went with a simple pink-colored sharara set. The actor has surprised her fans with viral wedding pictures but she is yet to confirm the news.

Last week, Rakhi made headlines after she shared news of her mother suffering from brain tumour and she informed it has spread to her lungs. In an emotional video, the actor also requested fans to pray for her mother.