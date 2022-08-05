Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently expecting her first bundle of joy with husband Ranbir Kapoor, is currently going through a very busy phase in her life. While she is expecting her first child post a dreamy wedding with the actor, on the professional front she has two big projects lined up for release -- first is the OTT movie Darlings and second is Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Both projects are very special to her. The Netflix movie Darlings where she co-stars with powerhouse performers like Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, is her maiden production under Eternal Sunshine Productions banner. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which is set to debut on September 9 in cinemas, is her first film opposite her hubby Ranbir.

In a recent conversation with a newswire, Alia spoke about the spotlight on her personal life more than professional, her experience as a debutante producer and working with the cast of Darlings.

The overwhelming coverage around her personal life in the media may give an impression that her work is not in the media focus but, Alia gracefully disagrees, "I feel there is a lot of focus on my work. Unfortunately, the nature of showbiz is such that people are interested to know about your personal life and as an actor you sign up for that."

But, there's one thing that irks her and rightly so - the fake news. Alia says, "The only thing that I get annoyed with is people making up fake news. But, again that's something that's difficult to control in the digital sphere."

Darlings aside, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. The actor also wrapped up shooting for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone wherein she will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot.