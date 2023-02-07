Mumbai: Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi turned a year older on Monday. The actor is in Dubai to ring in her 31st birthday with her girl gang. Sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebration, Nora took to social media to share a fun video from her birthday celebration. In the video, Nora is seen having a gala time with her friends on a yacht.

In the video shared by Nora on Instagram, the actor is seen flaunting her belly dancing chops while Mesaytara, an Arabic song sung by Syrian singer Lamis Kan plays in the background. Nora's friends are heard cheering and hooting as she dances on yacht sailing on Jumeirah beach.

"I tried to pay attention but attention paid me #birthdaybehavior," wrote Nora as she shared her birthday celebration the video on Instagram. With dazzling skyscraper Burj Al Arab in the background, Nora dances her heart out donning a floral top with a matching skirt.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Happy Birthday Noraaaaa! Wish you the absolute best," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Nora!!" while a fan wrote, "Happy Birthday cuteee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen in the song Jedha Nasha from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming quirky thriller film An Action Hero. The actor will be seen in upcoming film 100 percent, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.