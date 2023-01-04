Hyderabad: After Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, there seems to be another new couple on the block. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut soon. But before that, he is making headlines for his alleged love life.

If reports are to be believed, Aryan is daring singer-dancer Nora Fatehi. Their dating rumours spread like a wildfire after netizens spotted Nora and Aryan's picture with a fan. The curious social media users have collaged Nora and Aryan's pictures from the same venue and seemingly with the same fan but posing individually.

Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan's pictures from Dubai spark dating rumours

The netizens have concluded that Nora was invited for Aryan's New Year party in Dubai. Her closeness with Karan Johar is also seen as her being included in Khan's close circle of friends. While Nora and Aryan were not spotted together but the Dilbar girl was seen posing with Khan's younger sister Suhana in a viral picture. If theory spun around Nora and Aryan dating hints that the two bonded over music.

While a section of social media is convinced that Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi are dating, several netizens are thinking otherwise saying that being spotted at a party together doesn't mean they are dating. "Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up!!!" wrote a social media user, while another said, "Kuch bhi? Use brains if you have."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan has completed the script of his first series and is all set to roll the cameras. In last December, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing. Meanwhile, Aryan hid the title of his debut project written on the screenplay with his hand, and only gave a glimpse of the title which beings with the letter "A".