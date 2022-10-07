Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday said she has commenced shooting of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta in London. This feature project, reportedly a murder mystery, will see Kareena as a detective. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor via Balaji Motion Pictures.

With Hansal Mehta's Directorial, Kareena also marks her debut as a producer. And the actor is ecstatic donning the producer's hat. On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement as she ventures into production. The actor shared a photo wherein she is seen holding a clapboard with her name written on it as a producer.

Kareena Kapoor is 'excited' to see her name as producer on clapboard

"Feeling so excited to see my name on the clap...yayyyyy," wrote Kareena on the image followed by heart emojis. The 42-year-old actor also took to Instagram to share the details about the film's shoot. "Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let's go) guys let's do this," Kareena wrote.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back to the country to celebrate Diwali with her family, before she again takes off for the second schedule. Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming film, the combination of an ace director like Hansal Mehta and a star of stature like Kareena is something the fans are eagerly awaiting and definitely looking forward to.

Besides Mehta's movie, the actor will also be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's murder mystery based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino. The Netflix film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena is also set to collaborate with film producer Rhea Kapoor after 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding.