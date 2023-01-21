Mumbai: Actor-director-producer Kangana Ranaut made a sensational revelation about her struggle to make Emergency. On Saturday, the actor took to social media to announce that she has wrapped up the acting schedule for Emergency. In a post on social media, she hinted about enemies who worked over time to stop her from making the film, and shared that she had to mortgage her properties while making it.

Kangana wraps up acting schedule for Emergency:

The National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a string of behind-the-scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets of the film and shared a long note about her experience working on Emergency. Kangana described working on Emergency as "tremendously glorious phase" of my life.

Mortgaged everything for Emergency:

Besides acting an directing, Kangana is also co-producer on Emergency with Renu Pitti. Talking about under which circumstances she made Emergency, Kangana said that it seems she sailed through it comfortably but "the truth is far from it." The actor revealed that she mortgaging her "properties, every single thing that I owned."

Shot Emergency despite alarmingly low blood cell counts:

While shooting for Emergency, Kangana was diagnosed with dengue. She continued with the first schedule in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts. The actor said that her character as an individual has been severely tested while making Emergency.

Wouldn't let others seek 'pleasure from her pain':

Kangana said she did not share all that she went through because Ishe didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see her fall and were doing everything to make her suffer. She said, "I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain." She also expressed gratitude to the cast and crew of Emergency for their support.

The actor will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film, directed by Kangana, also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Kangana's upcoming films:

Emergency aside, Kangana has Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. Her film The Incarnation: Sita is in pipeline. The actor will also be seen playing the titular role in the biographical drama Noti Binodini.