Hyderabad: Rumours are rife that Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik have parted ways. While gossip mills are working overtime to figure out whether Mirza has ended 12-year-long marriage with Malik, the couple announced a reality show together.

Amid reports of separation, Sania and Shoaib have announced that they will soon appear together in The Mirza Malik Show, a reality show on Urduflix. The announcement has confused many fans as they are wondering if the reports of the couple parting ways were false or if it was it part of hype creation ahead of the reality show. Of late, reports of Shoaib's infidelity led to the divorce with Sania are going viral. Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. Interestingly, Shoaib and Sania are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories added fuel to the divorce rumors.

Recently, Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days izhaan.mirzamalik." She had also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?"

Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

Another interesting detail that has the fans concerned is Shoaib's recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies. Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, "what sort of husband you are?"

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. Talking about their professional lives, Sania Mirza announced her retirement in January this year.