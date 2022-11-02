Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's relationship with his wife Charu Asopa has once again become the talk of the town. The estranged couple on November 1 came together to celebrate their daughter Ziana's first birthday in Mumbai.

Charu, who is also a vloger has shared a video on her YouTube channel wherein the family is seen celebrating Ziana's birthday. While Sushmita is not seen in the video, her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen marked their presence in the video shared by Charu. Rajeev's parents also stepped out to shower Ziana with love and blessings on her birthday.

Marking her niece's first birthday, Sushmita on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. "Look at that strong and mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise and Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan," she wrote.

In the birthday message, Sushmita tagged the birthday girl's parents. Reacting to the post, Charu dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. After seeing Sushmita's heartfelt post for her niece, many fans lauded the Miss Universe for showering the little one with love and staying away from commenting on the troubled marriage of Ziana's parents Rajeev and Charu.

After giving their marriage a second chance, the duo has once again decided to part ways reportedly. Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram, while she deleted all his pictures from her social media.

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. The two headed for divorce a few months ago. However, they decided to stay together to be with their daughter.

In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their marriage for good. Going by the latest reports, it appears that Charu and Rajeev's marriage is on the verge of ending.