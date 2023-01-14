Mumbai: 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' turned 23 today. The 2000 movie marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan, who went on to become an overnight sensation, and eventually the superstar he is known as today. Abhishek Sharma, who played Hrithik Roshan's younger brother in this iconic film, got nostalgic and penned a sweet note to mark this occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Sharma shared a still from the movie and a current picture of himself along with a note. The note read, "It's been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie a learning which i have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me ..."

He thanked filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik for the support and opportunity. "Thank you @rakesh_roshan9 uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion... Thank you @hrithikroshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day ... i have had a better childhood cause of this journey," Abhishek added.

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' had marked the debut of Hrithik and Ameesha Patel. The romantic action film, a major blockbuster, revolves around Sonia (Ameesha) and Rohit (Hrithik), who are in love with each other but Rohit is mysteriously killed. To cope, Sonia moves to New Zealand, where she meets Rohit's lookalike, Raj. Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, and Dalip Tahil also featured in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. The movie is still known for its songs and Hrithik's dance moves.

Though he gained fame as a child artist, Abhishek is quite popular in the telly world for his character Benjamin Swami/Benji in the TV serial, Miley Jab Hum Tum. Last year, he got married to actress Kanan Sharma in what was a hush-hush wedding where only their close ones were invited.

Here is the teaser of the wedding he later shared on his YouTube Channel.

Some other posts from his Instagram account show he is living a happy, bubbly life.