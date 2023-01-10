Mumbai: On the 49th birthday of Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad and former wife Suzzanne Khan took to social media to share heartfelt posts. Khan have always made sure not to let their divorce come in between their friendship and respect for one another and her birthday wish for Hrithik is proof of the fact. On the other hand, Saba has shared unseen pictures with Hrithik on social media.

Saba Azad, on Tuesday, penned an adorable birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule". You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways.

She continued, "The world is tres bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

In the pictures, Saba shared some throwback pictures with Hrithik from their vacations. The 'War' actor could be seen making quirky faces in the pictures. Soon after she shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the Krrish actor.

READ | Hrithik Roshan birthday: Did you know? His father never wanted him to enter films

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for her ex-husband Hrithik. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne shared a video which she captioned, "Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023." In the video, she shared multiple pictures and videos from their family moments and vacations.

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Januaty 25, 2024.