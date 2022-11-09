Mumbai: A video featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic number Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the popular 1994 Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun... at a concert has gone viral. However, it is not clear if the video is authentic.

A user shared a clip of the two rappers and wrote as the caption: "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

The clip features Drake mixing his songs with Didi Tera Devar Deewana originally picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The clip has received a mix response and some even claim it's fake. Some went on to drop hilarious comments saying that the DJ was Indian. One user said that "I was at this show and this never happened."

Didi Tera Devar Deewana was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage have released their joint album, Her Loss. The album only has one feature, with Travis Scott guesting on P--sy & Millions. At first listen, album highlights include Circo Loco, which samples Daft Punk's classic track One More Time, and Spin Bout U, which sees Drake in his feelings again.

Her Loss was officially revealed on October 22 in the music video for Drake and 21 Savage's song Jimmy Cooks, the final track from Drake's summer LP, Honestly, Nevermind. The 16-track LP is entirely executive produced by Drake and 21 Savage and released through Drake's OVO and Savage's Slaughter Gang Entertainment labels.