Dharwad: Abdul Khadar Nadakattin, an innovative farmer from Annigeri town in Karnataka's Dharwad district, is one among those honored with the Padma Shri award as part of the Republic Day celebrations recently. The agricultural innovator, at a point in time, however, was termed ‘mad’ for his constant attempts to bring about changes in the sowing process.

Nadakattin dedicated his life to the invention and manufacturing of agricultural equipment for the benefit of farmers over the last 40 years. Being a mechanic by hobby, he has invented the multi-purpose sowing machine back in 1985.

The innovation arose out of Nadakattin's observation of agricultural activity, or specifically the demand for oxes and coolie laborers for sowing purposes after the completion of ploughing. It is at this point that he decided to invent the fast sowing machine to assist the farmers.

His experiments began with planting mango and naseberry, with intercrops like chili and ber in the 1980s. Eventually, the attempts resulted in a seed sowing machine which can complete five functions - deep digging, uprooting the grass when the farmland is wet, spraying herbal pesticides, applying fertilizers and can be used even if the gap between the lines is four feet and can cover 20-25 acres in 12 hours.

As per information, Nadakattin was termed ‘mad’ once he kicked off research for the project after selling his property. After his project came to fruition, the equipment currently provides employment to those in the agricultural production industry.

The innovator, happy with the award, has dedicated the Padma Shri award to the entire farming community. Apart from sowing machines, he has also established the Vishwashanti Agricultural Centre at Annigeri.

A total of five personalities from Karnataka-popular Dalit poet late Prof Siddhalingaiah (Literature and Education), Abdul Khadar Nadakattin (Innovation in Agriculture), Subbanna Ayyappan (Science and Engineering), H R Keshavamurthy (Art), and Amai Mahalinga Naik (Agriculture)-have been selected for Padma Shri awards, recognizing their achievements in different fields.