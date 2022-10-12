New Delhi: Reliance Retail on Wednesday said it has entered into a multi-year collaboration with NBA to sell the global sports organisation's merchandise at its stores in India. As part of the collaboration, Reliance Retail on Wednesday introduced a wide selection of NBA team and league-branded products to fans in India, said a joint statement.

The NBA-branded merchandise includes a range of adult and youth apparel, accessories, back-to-school supplies and collectibles. The new merchandise is available at selected Reliance Retail stores across the country and on Reliance Retail's e-commerce platforms. "In addition, Reliance Retail will provide fans and customers who visit its stores with interactive NBA experiences, including sweepstakes, Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA activations, NBA game highlights and related content on in-store TVs, and more," it added.

The collaboration with Reliance Retail would strengthen its retail presence in India, said NBA Senior Vice President of International Licensing and Business Development Rob Millman. "As the NBA's popularity in India continues to grow, making products more broadly available reflects our commitment to providing fans in India with a more wide-ranging NBA experience," he said. Reliance Retail President & CEO (fashion and lifestyle) Akhilesh Prasad said: "Our goal is to ensure that Reliance Retail stores are the go-to destination for NBA fans across the country."

Built around five professional sports leagues - the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League - NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and merchandise for sale. Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries. (PTI)