Bengaluru: The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business in the Defence Expo-2022 to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from October 18-22. The products and systems to be on display during Defexpo-2022 have been clustered as Air Defence and Surveillance', C4I Systems', Artificial Intelligence-based Products', Non-Defence and Diversification Products' and Radar Systems', Communication Systems', the BEL said in a statement.

It added that the Airborne Products and Systems', Homeland Security and Cyber Security', Futuristic Technologies', Missile Systems', EO and Laser-based Products', Outdoor Display Products' and Indian pavilion are the other products it will display. In addition, BEL will also showcase its research and development capabilities by launching or demonstrating some of its new products and technologies. PTI