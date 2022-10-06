New Delhi : After Air India, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday announced that it would allow pets on board from November 1. With this, this airline became the second commercial Indian carrier to permit pets on board.

"Further, as we continue with our vision to create an inclusive and humane travel experience, Akasa’s pet-friendly service will commence from 1st November 2022, wherein passengers flying on Akasa Air will be able to travel with their pets in the cabin", the airline backed by ace investor late Rakeah Jhunjhunwaala said in a press release.

Weight specifications

Akasa will only allow pets weighing 7 kg in the cabin. "The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said. Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.

Further, Akasa Air has clarified that only domesticated pets (cats and dogs) will be allowed to fly in the cabin by paying a fee amount, which shall be announced shortly. After completing nearly 60 days in the airline business, Vinay Dubey, CEO of India's low-cost airline, Akasa Air, announced that it will get 18 brand-new aircraft by the end of March next year.

"We expect 18 new Boeing 737-MAX aircraft by the end of March 2023," CEO Vinay Dubey told. Dubey further confirmed that there will be no change in the strategy or the policy of the airline after the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.