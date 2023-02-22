West Champaran (Bihar): A youth sustained severe burn injuries at the Bhaironganj railway station when he climbed on the locomotive of a stationary goods train. The victim came in contact with 25000 volts overhead traction wire suffering severe burn injuries. Commotion prevailed in the area and people present there began shouting. The victim fell to the ground after some time.

Read: One soldier killed, four injured by electrocution on railway station in Siliguri

People were seen video-recording the incident when the youth scaled the locomotive to reach its rooftop. Local people said, the youth was suffering from mental health issues and his identity was yet to be ascertained. The ASM with the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel immediately rushed the critically injured youth to the hospital.

"We came to know that a youth had climbed the rooftop of a stationary locomotive of a goods train. The goods train was standing on line three of the railway station. The youth was critically injured when he came in contact with a 25000 volts of overhead traction wire. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.He has been undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital," the Bhaironganj ASM said. He was speaking to reporters.

The Bharonganj railway station comes under the East Central Railway (ECR) and its headquarters is in Hajipur in Bihar's Vaishali district. It is also alleged when the youth was climbing the rooftop of the locomotive, people were busy video recording the incident instead of alerting the railway authorities.