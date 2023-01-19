Siliguri (WB): An Army jawan died after being electrocuted by an overhead wire at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station here on Thursday morning. The accident also left more soldiers injured.

According to railway sources, the deceased soldier has been identified as Manish Mehta (34). ADRM Sanjay Chilawarwar of Katihar Division of North East Frontier Railway and senior army officers rushed to the Jalpaiguri Railway Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead. However, army officials have not commented on the matter so far.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the North East Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De said, "This is the incident of an army special train. The incident took place when the train was standing on track number eight. While measuring water in the tanker on the train, the soldier came in contact with the overhead wire. He was thus electrocuted, leading to his death and leaving several others injured.”

RPF Katihar Division Additional Commandant RK Farooq meanwhile informed that the authorities have sent troops have been sent to New Jalpaiguri Railway Hospital. "According to the sources of the railway authority, the army special train was standing at yard number five this morning. The train was taking them from the Binnaguri army camp in Jalpaiguri to Pokhran in Gujarat. The train used to go to Varadia Lathi station in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. From there, the army went to Pokhran by road. The train was carrying soldiers of the rocket unit of the Indian Army," Farooq said.

Also read: MP: Army captain's body found hanging at training centre

While the train had halted at the NJP railway station, five jawans went to measure the water level in the tanker on top of the train, he added. "Manish Mehta climbed on top of the tanker to measure the water and accidentally touched an overhead wire. Four others below him also suffered severe electric shocks. The rest of the jawans then rescued the dead and injured ones and took them to the NJP Railway Hospital," he said.

The deceased Manish Mehta was serving in the 18/1O Rocket Unit of the Indian Army. The remaining four injured are receiving treatment at the Bengdubi Army Hospital near Siliguri. The condition of two of them is critical.