Varanasi: Over 100 youth in Varanasi got Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture tattooed on their arms to celebrate his 72nd birthday on Saturday. The youth tattooed their arms with Modi's picture and words including 'Har Har Modi' and 'NAMO'.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a youth said, "We are fortunate that the Prime Minister of the country is the MP of Varanasi. The workers of the BJP and the youth are really excited to celebrate the PM's birthday. We wanted to express our love for our revered Prime Minister."

Sumit Kumar, the tattoo maker said: "For the last two days, the youth have been making tattoos of PM Modi and writing Har Har Modi on their arms. More than 100 youths got such tattoos in two days."

As for the Prime Minister, he celebrated the day by releasing cheetahs flown in from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh. Modi also clicked some pictures of the cheetahs on a professional camera after releasing them. Eight cheetahs were brought to Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane on Saturday morning as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme.