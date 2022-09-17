.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes PM Modi on his birthday with sculpture Published on: 1 hours ago

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on the beach here to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the message 'Happy Birthday Modi Ji'. He used about 5 tonnes of sand for the sculpture. Pattnaik usually creates unique sand sculptures and this time he made a sculpture of PM Narendra Modi to wish him on his special day.