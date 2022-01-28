Jammu (J&K): A young pilot from J&K plans to start his own air-ambulance service after he achieved the milestone of acquiring a six-seater multi-engine aircraft and a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).

Captain Rohaneet Singh Raina, who hails from a humble family in Jammu's Dalpatiya Mohalla, studied in a flight school in Vancouver, Canada at just 18 and was exceptionally well in training. His extraordinary accomplishments are evident from the fact that he achieved solo flying in mere 17 hours.

Raina plans to start a full-fledged air-ambulance service in Jammu and Kashmir which often witnesses road disruptions due to bad weather. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Raina said he received ample support in the process to obtain a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit from MOCA. "I am thankful to everyone, especially the support system set under the guidelines imbued by the present government."

Raina planned to purchase Super King Air B200 (10 seaters corporate jet), however, could not due to its unavailability in India. He then purchased Piper PA-34 Seneca, a six-seater multi-engine aircraft.

"Although my mother has played a significant role in my journey so far, I consider my grandma as my biggest inspiration," said Raina.

