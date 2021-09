.

J&K youth turns minibus into mobile restaurant wooing tourists Published on: 1 hours ago



Anantnag: Hit by the increased number of private vehicles, Asif Ahmad Ahangar found it hard to make both ends meet by driving his minibus. Resilient Asif turned his ordeal into an opportunity by installing kitchen inside the minibus and started serving fast food. Within a year, he has not only generated employment for others but also has created a spot for tourists to satiate their hunger.