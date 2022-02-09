Telangana: A young cyclist, Ranjit Dagara from Karimabad, Warangal city, started his trip from Hyderabad to the China border with a cute little puppy on Tuesday. He fixed a basket especially for the comfort of the puppy.

Ranjit studied M. Pharmacy and his father who was a lawyer, expired last year due to corona, high blood pressure, and diabetes and due to all this, Rajnit decided to improve his health even better and spread awareness through cycling.

He even left his job to go on a cycling trip to Ladakh in 60 days and he also went to explore Kanyakumari in 2020. Ranjit also talks about the importance and advantages of cycling.