New Delhi: Farmer leader and founder of Jai Kisan Andolan (JKA) Yogendra Yadav Tuesday reacted to the Budget 2022 claiming that the Narendra Modi government had taken revenge on the farmers for the defeat it faced in the farmer protests.

"Even though farmers did not get money in the earlier budgets as well but at least there were beautiful speeches in which only nominal announcements were made. However, in this budget neither farmers got money, nor announcements or speeches were made," Yadav said. The government's task of doubling the income of farmers, he said, completed six years in 2022, and not "a word was spoken on it". "Rs 1 lakh crore investment was made in in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, but till now only Rs 2500 crore has been spent," Yadav said.

Speaking on the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Yadav said that all the states have abandoned it, due to which there is a huge reduction in the number of active farmers. "They should discuss how to fix this but there was no mention of it," he said. On Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, the JKA leader claimed that states had a liability of Rs 15,000 crore but the government remained silent on it.

"There has been a decrease in the number of farmers taking benefits of the schemes, a decrease in government procurement, but the Finance Minister has not said anything about all this in her speech," he said.

Also Read: Budget 2022: Agriculture highlights in 10 points