New Delhi: In an exclusive interview, BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, on Saturday said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping's strategy of approaching areas belonging to India and overtaking them gradually was being overridden militarily based on the will of the PLA (People's Liberation Army).

Swamy's comments came as an extension to his remarks earlier in the day, where he expressed doubts regarding Jinping having been removed as the head of the PLA by others in the establishment while he was away attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting.

Subramanian Swamy exclusive interview with ETV Bharat

"New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi Jinping under house arrest in Beijing? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumor." the tweet by Subramanian read.

Also read: China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Swamy said the source of information for his statement on social media were sources who 'were currently placed outside China but were in the know-how regarding developments inside the power corridors".

Explaining his fears, the BJP veteran noted that the Chinese Army wanted to progress fast and through direct military intervention. "He (Jinping) wanted to advance politically. PM Modi and Jinping have met a total of 18 times in various places for short meetings. Although there was no resolution, the latter has been ready for talks. The army, however, has always been looking to carry out operations.

If Jinping is removed from his post (as PLA in-charge) for whatsoever reason today, the new body will be a fiercer opposition to India," Swamy observed, adding that it would be willing to act based on the wishes of the army. "If they used to slap us twice, the thrashing will now increase to four," he added.