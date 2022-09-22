New Delhi: As an initiative to celebrate World Tourism Day, a team of twenty skaters from a skating school in Varanasi (UP), will begin skating from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on September 27. The team, starting from Kashmir's Lal chowk, will cover 5000 km and will plant one lakh saplings at major religious, historical, and tourist places in 13 states, 100 cities, and 10,000 villages.

The team of 12 men and 8 women will conclude the expedition in 90 days and the team will spread awareness among people about the importance of tourism in the country, women's education, customer protection, anemia-free India, malnutrition, etc. This joint initiative of the Varanasi Roller Sports Association and Rajesh Dogra Roller Skating School will be led by skater and Kathak dancer Soni Chaurasia.

RSS unit Krida Bharti, Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha have assured safety and provided facilities for this expedition. This would be the first 5000 km long roller skating expedition in India, said officials.