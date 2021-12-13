New Delhi: After a year-long protest by agitating farmers, scenes of normalcy have returned at the Tikri border, which separates Delhi from Haryana.

With the last of the makeshift settlements being dismantled and farmers moving back home, the traffic has returned to its pre-protest flow as cars pass through without any obstructions on both lanes.

Reportedly, nearby shops as well as a petrol pump, both of which were closed during the high-octane tug-of-war between protesting farmers and the central government, have also started operating as per their normal capacity.

As per information, workers employed in factories located nearby had to get down a station earlier when traveling by metro, and had to walk nearly a kilometer before reaching their place of work.'

The situation has changed for them as well, as they are now able to travel to the station closest to the border.

A similar situation has been reported for those running medical shops near the Tikri border, as after taking a substantial hit through the protest-hit months, business has finally started to look up.

Deepak Lamba, Vice President of the Jai Kisan Andolan farmers' group, stated on Sunday that around 60 to 70 percent farmers had gone back home from the protest site.

All roads will gradually be operational after all protest sites, including Singhu, get completely cleaned up on December 15.

With agency inputs