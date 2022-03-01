Haveri (Karnataka): Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the 21-year-old Indian medical student killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine today, came from a impoverished family. Shekharappa, his father toiled hard as a farmer to see his son wear that white robe and become a doctor. Which is why the family agreed to send Naveen thousands of miles away to a distant country to achieve his dream. The dream that was broken today morning when Naveen became the first Indian casualty in the war Russia has waged in Ukraine.

Naveen was killed in Russian shelling when he was out buying grocery after spending several days in a bunker was killed in shelling in Kharkiv today on Tuesday morning. A fourth year student of Kharkiv National Medical University. Naveen hailed from Chalageri village in Haveri district of Karnataka. His father Shekharappa earlier worked as an engineer in a private company in UAE and Mysuru and then shifted to agriculture.

Despite the odds, Shekharappa wanted to see Naveen become a doctor. He sent him to Ukraine to pursue MBBS as it cost lesser than Naveen studying in a private college in India. Two students from the same village are also studying MBBS in Ukraine. Following Naveen's demise, the families of the two students, Amith and Suman are anguished about the Government's response in evacuating Indian students from Ukraine. There is severe discontent among villagers over the entire evacuation process.

Also read: Indian student killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, had spoken to family today morning