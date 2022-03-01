New Delhi: A 21-year-old Indian student has lost his life in the Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the student's death and said that the ministry was in touch with his family.

The deceased was identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 4th year student of Kharkiv National Medical university. He hailed from Chalageri village in Haveri district of Karnataka. "With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," Bagchi tweeted.

He said that India's "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine."

According to MEA sources, Naveen was out buying grocery when the area was hit by Russians. "His body has been kept in a morgue. It is a war situation out there but we are trying to see if we can get his body back to India," the sources said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has spoken to Naveen's family and assured all possible help from the government. Naveen had spoken to the family today morning.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the student's death was "an awful tragedy". "My heart goes out to the family of the victim and the anxious families of all those still stuck in Ukraine. We must do everything possible to get them home," he tweeted.