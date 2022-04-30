New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in the national capital on Friday. The meeting took place at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's official residence in New Delhi.

Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party recently engaged in a fierce electoral battle in Goa Assembly polls held early this year. TMC drew blank but APP won two seats --- Benaulim and Velim. Banerjee is in Delhi to attend the Justice Conclave programme in the national capital on Saturday where Chief Ministers of other states are scheduled to be present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.