West Bengal: 12 Dead in Lightning Strikes in Malda, Toll Likely to Increase

Malda (West Bengal): As many as 12 people were killed due to lightning strikes in West Bengal's Malda district ahead of the onset of monsoon here on Thursday.

Officials said that several others were injured, and the death toll is likely to rise. The administration has initiated the process of transferring the dead bodies to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Malda experienced rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds since Thursday afternoon. Three persons identified as Chandan Sahani (40), Raj Mridha (16) and Manojit Mandal (21) died in Old Malda area, while a class XI student, Asit Saha (19) died after being struck by lightning in Gajol's Adina.

Pankaj Mondal (28) and Suitara Bibi (39), from Sobhanagar village in Englishbazar were also reported dead due to lightning. Later, six more people identified as Atul Mondal, Nayan Mondal, Sheikh Sabrool, Sumitra Mondal, Nayan Roy, Priyanka Sinha Roy were reported dead in similar incidents in other areas of the district.

A local resident, Manjit Mondal said, "Paddy is currently being harvested at this time. After finishing the harvest work, some people sat under trees to rest and were killed by lightning," he added.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said that a probe would be launched blockwise to find out the exact number of deaths in this matter. "Post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted at night after obtaining special permission. Block Development Officers of every block will meet the families of the deceased and also provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh," he added.

